* Disclosures come on heels of civil lawsuit against Bank of
America
* Government has vowed to fight abuses in residential MBS
market
By David Henry
Aug 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest
U.S. bank by assets, said on Wednesday that it faces a criminal
probe by the U.S. Department of Justice over sales of
mortgage-backed securities and that civil investigators have
already concluded it violated securities laws.
In a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, JPMorgan said it is responding to "parallel
investigations" being conducted by the civil and criminal
divisions of the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern
District of California over mortgage-backed securities.
In May, JPMorgan received a notice that the department's
civil division had preliminarily concluded that the firm
violated federal securities laws in offerings of subprime and
Alt-A residential mortgage securities during 2005 to 2007, the
filing said.
The company also said that it has received requests
concerning mortgage securities from the U.S. attorney for
Connecticut, the SEC's enforcement division and the inspector
general for the government's primary bank bailout program.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined additional comment.
The disclosures came one day after government lawyers filed
an $850 million civil lawsuit against Bank of America Corp
over the sale of bonds backed by jumbo
mortgages. The lawsuit followed a disclosure by
Bank of America on Aug. 1 that it expected to be sued by the
Department of Justice and SEC over mortgage bonds.
News of the investigations comes after President Barack
Obama vowed to hold companies responsible for breaking the law
in financing the housing bubble that caused the 2007-2008
financial crisis and the Great Recession.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement on
Tuesday that Obama's Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force,
which brought the latest lawsuit against Bank of America, "will
continue to take an aggressive approach to combating financial
fraud and uncovering abuses in the residential mortgage-backed
securities market," and is pursuing "a range of additional
investigations."
CRITICISMS
One of the major criticisms by homeowners, investors and
politicians is that federal and state investigators have failed
to bring criminal charges against high-level executives over
lending and securitization activities that contributed to the
housing and financial crises. No top executives at large Wall
Street or commercial banks have been convicted of criminal
charges related to the crises.
"Criminal probes of banks over MBS have been exceedingly
rare," said Adam Levitin, a professor at Georgetown Law.
The Justice Department's Eastern District of California,
where the probes are based, includes smaller cities in the
state's Central Valley that were hard hit by collapsing house
prices and mortgage foreclosures. The top prosecutor for the
district is Ben Wagner, who is one of the leaders of the
department's financial fraud task force and the co-chair of its
mortgage group, according to a government website.
A spokesman for Wagner declined to comment.
In the filing, JPMorgan also said the U.S. Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency has said it intends to seek an
administrative order over how it had handled collections of
consumer credit card debt.
The probes also come as JPMorgan is trying to restore its
reputation for controlling risks after losing more than $6.2
billion in 2012 on its so-called "London Whale" derivatives
trades.
In the filing, the company also raised its estimate of
possible legal losses in excess of reserves to $6.8 billion at
the end of June from $6 billion three months earlier.