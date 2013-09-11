Sept 11 JPMorgan Chase & Co may settle
probes by U.S. regulators into its credit card debt collection
practices and sales of identity-theft products within weeks,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan, the biggest bank based in the U.S., had previously
disclosed the credit card and identity-theft product
investigations. Reuters' source, who declined to be identified
by name, said talks about a settlement have been on and off for
months but have heated up recently.
A fine of less than $80 million for both matters is planned
by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to Bloomberg
News, which on Wednesday reported the possibility of a
settlement being reached as early as next week. The report cited
two people with knowledge of the matter.
JPMorgan could also settle soon a long-running government
investigations into wrongdoing in its $6.2 billion "London
Whale" derivatives loss last year, the source told Reuters.
On Monday JPMorgan chief financial officer Marianne Lake
said at an investor conference that the company will boost its
legal reserves this quarter by more than $1.5 billion as it
tries to resolve multiple government investigations involving
businesses including sales of mortgage securities, commodities
and the setting of interest rate benchmarks.
Lake said the additional legal expenses are being booked in
light of a "crescendo of activity in past weeks" involving the
investigations.