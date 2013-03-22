March 22 The board of directors of JPMorgan
Chase & Co said on Friday it "strongly endorses" keeping
Jamie Dimon as both their chairman and chief executive of the
company.
The comment, contained in the opening pages of the company's
proxy filing ahead of its annual meeting on May 21, is a more
vigorous affirmation of the same view the panel took last year
when it opposed an unsuccessful shareholder proposal to split
the roles.
The remark comes even after the board said in January that
it had cut Dimon's annual compensation in half for 2012 to $11.5
million after the company lost $6.2 billion on derivatives in
the so-called "London Whale" trades.
The board said the "strength and independence" of its
oversight had been demonstrated by actions the company took
after the trading debacle.
The company has since overhauled its risk controls and
replaced some of its top executives.
The new proxy includes a fresh shareholder proposal calling
for different people to hold the posts of CEO and chairman. It
is similar to last year's proposal which received 40 percent of
the vote.
That vote came five days after the company suddenly
announced on May 10 that it had a loss of more than $2 billion
on derivatives trades. The size of the loss grew afterward and
investors learned more details from congressional hearings about
how badly the company had handled its investment portfolio.
Proponents of this year's proposal, who include managers of
pension funds for New York City employees and for the American
Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, have added
the derivatives loss as a reason to separate the roles.
The board, as it did last year, said it while it is glad to
have Dimon in both roles it has not ruled out separating the
posts in the future.
This year's meeting, like last year's, is to be held in a
JPMorgan office park in Tampa, Florida.
JPMorgan shares have recovered all of the market value they
lost after the derivatives debacle. The stock traded up 0.9
percent on Friday to $48.78 at the close of New York Stock
Exchange trading. It was at $40.74 on May 10 before the company
admitted it was losing billions of dollars on the trades.
Dimon's total compensation, as presented according to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission format, was $18.7
million in 2012, down from $23.1 million in 2011. Company and
SEC pay counts can differ with the timing of incentive
compensation.