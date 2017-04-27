NEW YORK, April 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co has left the mammoth bank blockchain consortium led by New York-based startup R3 CEV, as financial institutions refine their strategies around the nascent technology, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The Wall Street bank has decided not to invest in R3's ongoing fundraising round and will also no longer be a member of its consortium, the sources said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)