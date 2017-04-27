BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co has left the mammoth bank blockchain consortium led by New York-based startup R3 CEV, as financial institutions refine their strategies around the nascent technology, according to sources familiar with the plans.
The Wall Street bank has decided not to invest in R3's ongoing fundraising round and will also no longer be a member of its consortium, the sources said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.