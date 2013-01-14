BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. banking regulators on Monday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to tighten its controls over the risk of trading losses and comply more closely with measures aimed against money-laundering by bank customers.
The Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued consent orders against the bank after JPMorgan disclosed significant losses generated by the so-called "London Whale" trader last year.
Regulators also ordered the bank to improve its compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering requirements.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.