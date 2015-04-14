By David Henry
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
is concerned about loans that finance some leveraged buyouts,
and is scaling back from what is a booming area, even as its
overall loan portfolio grows, a top executive said in an
interview.
Loans that fund smaller leveraged buyouts, where companies
often do not have the size or financial resources to weather a
business downturn, look particularly hazardous, Doug Petno,
chief executive of commercial banking at JPMorgan, told
Reuters.
Other lenders seem to be overly confident about the future
because loan losses in leveraged buyouts - considered a risky
area in general - have been low recently, Petno added.
Seven years after the financial crisis, lenders are
relatively sanguine about credit risk. Outstanding loans grew
1.63 percent in the first quarter for all U.S. banks from the
fourth quarter, according to the Federal Reserve, a solid pace
by historical measures.
But JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is growing
slower than the overall market, and sees reasons to be more
selective about credit quality now. On Tuesday, it said its loan
book grew just 0.9 percent on a sequential basis to $764
billion.
All of JPMorgan's middle market loans represent about $50
billion of that, so the slow growth likely reflects caution in
other areas of the bank, too.
"It is quite likely that the bad loans in the industry are
getting done today, when the credit market is so benign and
everybody is lending," Petno said in an interview before the
bank posted better than forecast quarterly earnings.
'MORE STABLE'
Bank stock analyst Fred Cannon of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods,
said JPMorgan's caution may take time to prove its value.
"In the short-term it limits their participation in the
economic booms, but it probably helps them stay away from the
busts, too," Cannon said. "It makes them more stable."
Regulators share JPMorgan's concerns about credit quality
for leveraged buyouts, in which companies are acquired using
borrowed funds, often using their assets as collateral. In 2013,
the Federal Reserve and other U.S. regulators set guidelines for
how much debt was reasonable for private equity firms to use in
leveraged buyouts.
Those guidelines, which limit the debt to around six times a
measure of cash flow known as earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, and amortization, seem to be having an impact on
the overall market for buyouts: average levels of debt relative
to EBITDA have dropped to 5.7 times so far in 2015, versus 6.6
times in last year's third quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters Loan Pricing Corp.
Smaller buyouts tend to feature lower ratios of debt to
EBITDA, but those levels have been creeping higher. The ratio of
average debt to EBITDA in smaller deals rose to 5.43 in 2014,
nearly as high as the peak of 5.53 in 2007 before the financial
crisis.
The lending terms known as covenants have also become too
loose for JPMorgan's comfort.
"To me, that is the riskiest lending out there," Petno said.
Of the $385 billion of loans made last year to companies that do
buyouts, $65 billion were for smaller deals, according to
Thomson Reuters. Middle market LBOs hit a post-crisis high in
2014.
SIGNS OF TROUBLE
Big banks have reasons beyond credit quality to dislike
buyout loans for small companies. The loans tend to require
banks to hold more capital to satisfy regulators than with other
loans. They are relatively expensive to make for their size.
Because they are small, they are harder for banks to trade away
if trouble hits.
There are reasons to be concerned about credit quality among
companies in general now. The National Association of Credit
Managers said in late March that fewer companies appear to be
extending trade credit to other businesses. The drop is the
first since 2008.
And 26 publicly traded U.S. corporations filed for
bankruptcy in the first three months of 2015, the busiest first
quarter since 2010, according to a Reuters analysis of data from
research firm bankruptcompanynews.com. Data for smaller,
privately-held companies was unavailable.
To be sure, these are early signs of difficulty and may just
be blips. And JPMorgan is still more than willing to extend
credit. The bank's loans to small and mid-sized companies grew 4
percent in the quarter, powered in part by companies drawing
more on their lines of credit. JPMorgan likes those loans
because they are made to customers whose credit it has already
vetted and which they've often known for years.
In prior quarters, its discipline has proved more painful -
in the first quarter of last year, for example, the bank posted
a 19 percent decline in profit in part because it was not
willing to take more risks.
(Reporting by David Henry, additional reporting by Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware, Editing by Dan Wilchins and Christian
Plumb)