By David Henry
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
executives said on Thursday they do not expect losses on the
bank's oil and gas loans to accelerate with the pace and
severity that the decline in oil market prices might suggest.
"The oil folks have been surprisingly resilient," Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said in a conference call with analysts.
His comment came after being challenged on whether the bank
had boosted its reserves too little in the fourth quarter when
it added $124 million to cover losses on its oil and gas
portfolio. The portfolio amounted to $42 billion, 5.3 percent of
wholesale loans and less than 2 percent of total assets, as of
the end of September.
At Citigroup Inc, which is to report results on
Friday, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said last month
that sustained low oil prices would be the primary reason the
bank would likely add to its reserves in the quarter.
Dimon said the damage to oil producers' revenue from lower
prices had been offset somewhat by the fact that the cost of
getting oil out of the ground has "dropped dramatically, and
probably much more than most of us would have expected."
In some cases production costs are down as much as 50
percent, Dimon said earlier, on a call with journalists after
posting quarterly results.
How much money oil companies and their lenders could lose
has become a big issue for investors, who have been shaken by
losses surfacing in the junk energy bond market. Credit spreads,
a measure of the market's view of risk, touched their highest
levels on Wednesday as oil prices plunged to a new 12-year low.
On Wednesday, energy-focused regional bank BOK Financial
Corp, which operates primarily in Oklahoma and Texas,
said it expected a big jump in provisions for potential losses
on its energy portfolio.
A clutch of regional lenders, including Associated Banc-Corp
and Hancock Holding Co have upped their
provisions in recent weeks.
Dimon said the additional reserves at JPMorgan were mostly
for smaller companies. "We're not worried about the big oil
companies," he said. Bank loans are backed by oil company assets
and do not necessarily go bad when companies go into bankruptcy
to restructure their obligations, he added.
Still, JPMorgan expects to record additional expenses in
coming quarters to increase its reserves for oil and gas loan
losses, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said.
Dimon said he would prefer to build reserves more
aggressively, but accounting rules limit the discretion that
banks have in the those decisions. The rules aim to keep
companies from boosting future earnings by reversing reserves
they booked in excess.
Lake repeated the bank's statement from October that if oil
remains around $30 a barrel for 18 months, JPMorgan could add
$500 million to $750 million to reserves.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)