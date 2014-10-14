NEW YORK Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co's
third-quarter results were released hours ahead of schedule on
Tuesday morning because of a "human error" at an external vendor
that manages its investor relations website, the vendor said in
a statement.
The vendor, Shareholder.com, which is owned by Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc, mistakenly published one of JPMorgan's
earnings documents more than three hours ahead of its scheduled
release at 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT).
Although such documents are hosted on Shareholder.com, they
can be accessed through JPMorgan's investor relations page. The
accidental release caused confusion among traders and analysts
about whether the documents were legitimate until JPMorgan
confirmed their authenticity with a news release at 6:45 a.m.
EDT.
A Nasdaq spokesman said in a statement that at about 3:36
a.m. EDT, "Shareholder.com inadvertently made a supplemental
earnings file from JP Morgan Chase's third quarter earnings
announcement publicly accessible."
He added: "The root cause was a human error internally at
Shareholder.com. The issue was contained only to JPMorgan Chase
and did not impact any other Shareholder.com clients."
Earlier in the day, JPMorgan spokesman Joe Evangelisti had
attributed the problem to an "operational error" at
Shareholder.com.
The biggest U.S. bank on Tuesday reported
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as high costs more than
offset strength in its capital markets and lending business.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Matthew Lewis)