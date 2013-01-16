NEW YORK Jan 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter profits as the biggest U.S. bank made more home loans.

Net income rose to $5.69 billion, or $1.39 a share, from $3.73 billion, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier. Results for both periods included special items. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)