Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
NEW YORK, April 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co posted an increase in first-quarter profits on Friday as the biggest U.S. bank benefited from lower expenses.
Net income rose to $6.53 billion, or $1.59 a share, from $4.92 billion, or $1.19 a share, a year earlier.
The year-ago results had been reduced by 12 cents a share due to costs from its "London Whale" derivatives trades. Results for both periods included other special items.
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.