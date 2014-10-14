Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a third-quarter profit, as the biggest U.S. bank moved past the huge legal claims that caused it to book a rare loss in the same quarter last year, according to an apparently authentic document posted on website shareholder.com.
The bank posted net income of $5.6 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $380 million in the year-earlier quarter, the document showed. (bit.ly/1w5qBfr)
A JP Morgan spokeswoman in the United States said she had no immediate comment.
The bank was hit last year by an after-tax expense of $7.2 billion to settle government allegations of wrongdoing related to mortgage instruments before the financial crisis.
JPMorgan is the first of the big U.S. banks to report for the quarter. Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co also report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp, the second-biggest U.S. bank, will report on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.