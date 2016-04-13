April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the
biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 6.7 percent drop in
quarterly profit as costs to cover possible sour loans to
troubled shale oil companies rose and revenue from trading and
investment banking declined.
The bank's net income fell to $5.52 billion in the first
quarter ended March 31, from $5.91 billion a year earlier. On a
per-share basis, earnings fell to $1.35 from $1.45.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the
results reported on Wednesday were comparable. (bit.ly/1S9NNDF)
JPMorgan is the first U.S. bank to report results since the
Federal Reserve's decision in December to raise interest rates
by 0.25 percentage points, the first hike in nearly a decade.
Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co,
the second and third-biggest U.S. banks, report on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru)