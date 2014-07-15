July 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported an 8 percent decline in second-quarter profit as a pullback in trading of bonds and currencies by big institutions hit revenue in its securities trading business.

Net income fell to $5.99 billion, or $1.46 per share, from $6.5 billion, or $1.60 per share, in the same quarter of 2013.

The results for both periods included special items. (Reporting by David Henry and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)