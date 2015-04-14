April 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as revenue from fixed-income trading rebounded.

The bank's net income rose to $5.91 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.27 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

The results for the latest quarter included an after-tax charge of $487 million for legal expenses.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the results reported on Tuesday were comparable. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)