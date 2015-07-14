* 2nd-qtr EPS $1.54 vs est $1.44
* Non-interest expenses drop 6 pct
* Income tax expense falls 13 pct
* Shares up 1.1 pct
(Adds breakingviews link, graphic link; updates shares)
By Sweta Singh and Richa Naidu
July 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co, kicking off
the second-quarter earnings season for U.S. banks, reported a
stronger-than-expected rise in profit on Tuesday, helped by a
drop in legal and restructuring expenses and a smaller tax bill.
Like other banks, the biggest U.S. lender by assets has been
under pressure to cut costs because low interest rates have
weighed on revenue for far longer than expected.
At the same time, regulators have demanded that banks hold
more capital and hire additional staff to control risks and
comply with new regulations.
JPMorgan's non-interest expenses fell 6 percent to $14.50
billion in the quarter, helped by efforts to streamline its
business as well as lower legal and mortgage banking expenses.
Legal expenses fell 57 percent to $291 million.
The bank paid an effective tax rate of 25 percent, down from
30 percent in the same quarter last year, as its tax bill
dropped 13 percent to $2.81 billion.
That helped net income attributable to common shareholders
rise to $5.78 billion, or $1.54 per share, from $5.57 billion,
or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.44 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But net revenue fell 3.2 percent to $24.53 billion, largely
due to a fall in revenue from mortgage banking and fixed-income
trading.
"Their beat was mainly driven by a lower-than-expected tax
rate, and if you held their tax rate constant, the quarter is
not as good as it looks," FBR analyst Paul Miller said.
JPMorgan's shares were up 1.1 percent at $68.85 in afternoon
trading.
BOND MARKET DRAGS
Revenue from the bank's fixed-income business fell 21
percent to $2.93 billion. Adjusted for the sale of a physical
commodities business and other changes, revenue from
fixed-income trading would have fallen 10 percent.
Many banks are expected to report underwhelming bond trading
results due to a downturn in bond trading markets in June.
Investor worries spanned the globe last quarter, ranging
from the Greek debt crisis to concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would not be able to raise interest rates this year.
"The quarter was dominated by EMEA with a bond selloff and
economic and political uncertainty, including Greece," Chief
Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on a call with analysts.
"This uncertainty slowed the momentum we saw in the first
quarter and kept clients on the sidelines in currencies and
emerging markets."
JPMorgan said its return on tangible common equity, a key
measure of profit performance, was unchanged from a year earlier
at 14 percent. The company's longer-term target is 15 percent.
The bank's net interest margin, an important ingredient of
profitability that is being closely watched in this quarter's
bank reports, fell to 2.09 percent from 2.19 percent. Net
interest margin represents the difference between a bank's cost
of funds and the yields received from loans and securities.
Total assets stood at $2.45 trillion at the end of June,
compared with $2.58 trillion at the end of March.
JPMorgan, the second largest U.S. mortgage lender after
Wells Fargo & Co according to Inside Mortgage Finance,
said mortgage banking income fell 20 percent to $584 million.
The bank made $29.3 billion of home loans, an increase of 74
percent, but income was hit by intense competition.
Wells Fargo, which also reported on Tuesday, said its
mortgage banking revenue fell 1 percent to $1.71 billion.
The bank's overall profit also fell for the second quarter
in a row.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru, David
Henry in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)