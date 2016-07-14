July 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest
U.S. bank by assets, reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly
profit as its businesses continued to deal with razor-thin
margins amid universally low interest rates.
The bank's net income fell to $6.20 billion in the second
quarter ended June 30, from $6.29 billion a year earlier, but
earnings per share rose to $1.55 from $1.54.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.43 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
JPMorgan is the first U.S. bank to announce results for the
quarter, as well as the first to report since Britain voted on
June 23 to leave the European Union.
The vote threw into doubt the likelihood of a U.S. interest
rate hike anytime soon, meaning that lending margins will remain
under pressure. It also called into question how much money and
time U.S. banks will have to spend to move from London their
operations serving European customers.
Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc, the third
and fourth-biggest U.S. banks, report on Friday.
