By David Henry
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
which has grown by more than 50 percent since the start of the
financial crisis, is going on a diet.
The largest U.S. bank is shedding holdings to appease
regulators including the Federal Reserve: if the bank gets rid
of enough trading assets, derivatives, and investment
securities, it can be deemed a little less risky by the Fed,
which in turn could help it boost profitability and return more
capital to shareholders.
By the Fed's formula, JPMorgan is the U.S. bank whose
failure would be the most catastrophic for the financial system,
because of its size, complexity, and connections to other
lenders and institutions.
In the second quarter, in a little-noticed move, the bank
cut almost $128 billion, or 5 percent, of assets from its books
compared with the first quarter, bringing the total to $2.45
trillion.
The bank could post a decline in assets again when it
reports third quarter earnings on Tuesday, making it the first
time its assets have declined for two quarters in a row since
2009. Even if the bank does not cut total assets in the third
quarter, it will likely shed some of its riskiest assets.
Sources said the bank aims to cut more of its most problematic
holdings without hurting revenue much.
JPMorgan's efforts in the first half of the year alone could
allow it to buy back as much as $3 billion more in shares, equal
to about 1.5 percent of the outstanding total, according to a
report from Susan Roth Katzke, a bank stock analyst at Credit
Suisse.
By buying back more shares, the bank could increase its 2016
return on equity, a key measure of how effectively it wrings
profits from shareholders' funds, to 10.9 percent from 10.8
percent, by her estimate.
Another analyst, Steven Chubak of Nomura, reckons that the
bank's moves could lift its share price by $2 a share. JPMorgan
shares traded at about $61.50 on Tuesday afternoon.
The biggest U.S. banks grew much bigger during the financial
crisis as they swallowed up rivals that came close to failing,
such as Bear Stearns and Merrill Lynch. JPMorgan Chase's assets
are now almost 60 percent higher than they were pre-crisis.
But in recent years regulators have been crafting new rules
to help ensure that bigger banks do not create too much risk for
the financial system. One of those rules, known as capital
surcharges for globally systemically important banks,
essentially forces banks that are too complicated to swallow
higher costs: the banks must fund their operations with less
debt, which is cheaper, and more equity, which is more costly.
JPMorgan's efforts to slim down underscore how new capital
rules issued by the Fed are goading banks to rethink a host of
businesses. In the second quarter, the bank returned $100
billion of deposits to customers, largely hedge funds that were
parking money they had no immediate need to trade. JPMorgan sold
the short-term assets it bought with those deposits.
"Going out to your clients and saying we don't want your
money is a very funny thing for a bank to do," Jamie Dimon,
JPMorgan's chief executive officer, said at an investor
conference last month.
The bank also offloaded some $10 billion of unspecified
hard-to-value assets in the second quarter, according to company
filings, and uncluttered its derivatives books.
IT GETS HARDER
Those efforts should allow the bank to hold down the amount
of equity it funds itself with and reduce its costs. Before the
second quarter and under current rules, JPMorgan needed to fund
at least 12 percent of its total adjusted assets with equity,
and the rest with debt. That equity ratio is at least 4.5
percentage points higher than smaller lenders, and adjusts
assets for how risky they are. After slimming down, the bank
could fund itself with just 4 percentage points more equity than
smaller lenders, according to Katzke, the Credit Suisse analyst.
Doing more cutting from here is possible, but won't be easy,
bank executives said. For example, JPMorgan wants to cut another
$100 billion of deposits from customers that are not profitable
for it.
"The second one is a little harder," Dimon said at the
conference last month.
Even as JPMorgan sheds some assets, it is willing to take on
others. For example, JPMorgan is pouring technology and
marketing dollars into credit cards. It is pushing rewards
programs to encourage spending by cardholders and it is
promoting transaction processing services for merchants, two
businesses that bring in high fees and have relatively low
capital needs.
The bank is likely to promote corporate treasury and cash
management services, as well as asset management, for similar
reasons, Katzke said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York, Editing by Dan Wilchins
and John Pickering)