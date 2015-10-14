(Adds third-quarter asset decline, CEO comments)
By David Henry
NEW YORK Oct 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
which has grown by more than 50 percent since the start of the
financial crisis, is going on a diet.
The largest U.S. bank is shedding holdings to appease
regulators including the Federal Reserve: if the bank gets rid
of enough trading assets, derivatives, and investment
securities, it can be deemed a little less risky by the Fed,
which in turn could help it boost profitability and return more
capital to shareholders.
JPMorgan's efforts underscore the extent to which regulators
are influencing banks' business decisions after the financial
crisis cost the global economy trillions of dollars. In the
first nine months of the year, the bank returned $150 billion of
deposits to customers, largely hedge funds that were parking
money not immediately needed for trading. The bank is hoping to
shed more assets over time, and may also look to do less trading
business with other financial institutions and more with
companies, which would allow regulators to view it as less
risky.
"We made great progress," said Marianne Lake, JPMorgan's
chief financial officer, adding, "it becomes increasingly more
difficult" to make progress in cutting assets from here.
By the Fed's formula, JPMorgan is the U.S. bank whose
failure would be the most catastrophic for the financial system
because of its size, complexity, and connections to other
lenders and institutions.
The bank said on Tuesday its assets shrank by $32.48
billion, or 1.3 percent, in the third quarter from the second
quarter, to $2.42 trillion. In the second quarter, its assets
fell by 4.9 percent. This marks the first time JPMorgan's assets
have declined for two quarters in a row since 2009.
JPMorgan's efforts in the first half of the year alone could
allow it to buy back as much as $3 billion more in shares, or
about 1.5 percent of the outstanding total, according to a
report last week from Susan Roth Katzke, a bank stock analyst at
Credit Suisse.
By buying back more shares, the bank could increase its 2016
return on equity, a key measure of how effectively it wrings
profits from shareholders' funds, to 10.9 percent from 10.8
percent, by her estimate.
Another analyst, Steven Chubak of Nomura, reckons that the
bank's moves could lift its share price by $2. JPMorgan
shares fell 1.6 percent to $60.55 in extended trading on Tuesday
after the bank posted results.
The biggest U.S. banks grew much bigger during the financial
crisis as they swallowed up rivals that came close to failing,
such as Bear Stearns and Merrill Lynch. JPMorgan Chase's assets
are now almost 60 percent higher than they were pre-crisis.
But in recent years regulators have been crafting new rules
to help ensure that bigger banks do not create too much risk for
the financial system. One of those rules, known as capital
surcharges for globally systemically important banks,
essentially forces banks that are too complicated to swallow
higher costs: the banks must fund their operations with less
debt, which is cheaper, and more equity, which is more costly.
In addition to returning deposits to hedge funds, the bank
also offloaded some $10 billion of unspecified hard-to-value
assets in the second quarter, according to company filings, and
uncluttered its derivatives books.
Those efforts should allow the bank to hold down the amount
of equity it funds itself with and reduce its costs. Before the
second quarter and under current rules, JPMorgan needed to fund
at least 12 percent of its total adjusted assets with equity,
and the rest with debt. That equity ratio is at least 4.5
percentage points higher than for smaller lenders, and adjusts
assets for how risky they are. After slimming down, the bank
expects to be able to fund itself with just 4 percentage points
more equity than smaller lenders.
Making more cuts will not be easy, because the bank has
picked the low-hanging fruit by scaling down clearly
unprofitable client relationships, and it does not want to
alienate valued customers.
"Going out to your clients and saying we don't want your
money is a very funny thing for a bank to do," JPMorgan Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said at a conference last month.
On a call with analysts on Tuesday, Dimon said the bank
could make more progress on its capital surcharge ratios in the
next five to six years.
Even as JPMorgan sheds some assets, it is willing to take on
others. For example, JPMorgan is pouring technology and
marketing dollars into credit cards. It is pushing rewards
programs to encourage spending by cardholders and it is
promoting transaction processing services for merchants, two
businesses that bring in high fees and have relatively low
capital needs.
The bank is likely to promote corporate treasury and cash
management services, as well as asset management, for similar
reasons, Katzke said.
