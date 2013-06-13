UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
NEW YORK, June 13 John Hogan, who became chief risk officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co as the company was just beginning to lose billions of dollars on its London Whale derivatives trades last year, may leave the company, CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday.
Hogan will first return to work on Monday from a leave he had taken in January and will initially hold the new title of chairman of risk, Dimon said in a memo to employees which was seen by Reuters.
Hogan will be replaced as chief risk officer by Ashley Bacon, who had been interim head of risk during Hogan's leave, the memo said.
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.