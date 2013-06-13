NEW YORK, June 13 John Hogan, who became chief risk officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co as the company was just beginning to lose billions of dollars on its London Whale derivatives trades last year, may leave the company, CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday.

Hogan will first return to work on Monday from a leave he had taken in January and will initially hold the new title of chairman of risk, Dimon said in a memo to employees which was seen by Reuters.

Hogan will be replaced as chief risk officer by Ashley Bacon, who had been interim head of risk during Hogan's leave, the memo said.