By David Henry and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) will
pay $88.3 million to settle civil allegations of apparent
violations of rules on transferring assets of countries
sanctioned by the U.S. government, the Treasury Department said
on Thursday.
The case involves 1,711 wire transfers of funds from a
Cuban national processed by JPMorgan dating back to 2005 and a
2009 loan involving an Iranian shipping company.
The case was brought by department's Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC) which oversees bans on U.S. entities from
dealing with certain countries and goes back to dealings with
Cuba during the Kennedy administration.
The Treasury said JPMorgan conducted investigations into
some of the possible violations, yet did not "take adequate
steps to prevent further transactions." The bank's failure to
correct problems and to provide information to investigators
were factors in the size of the penalties.
JPM's conduct was "egregious because of reckless acts or
omissions," the Treasury Department said.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli said in a written
statement that the violations were unintentional and that the
bank will "move forward with enhancements to our global OFAC
compliance program."
"These rare incidents were unrelated and isolated from each
other," she said.
Treasury previously has taken bigger fines from other large
banks for handling money illegally under OFAC. Credit Suisse
agreed to pay $536 million in December 2009 in a case. Barclays
Bank in August 2008 settled another Treasury case with the
payment of $298 million to the U.S. Department of Justice and
the New York County District Attorney's office.
Among the subjects of the allegations against JPMorgan were
1,711 wire transfers totaling $178.5 million by Cubans. Another
U.S. bank alerted JPMorgan to be suspicious of the transfers,
and JPMorgan officials confirmed that Cuba was involved. But
the bank did not take steps to stop additional transactions and
it did not voluntarily disclose dealings to the government, the
department said.
Another case involved a $2.9 million trade loan involving a
vessel affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping
Lines. Bank managers determined the transaction likely violated
the law, but were allegedly slow reporting it to the government
and in responding to a subpoena from investigators.
