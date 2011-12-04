BOSTON/FRANKFURT Dec 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is arranging the 1-billion-euro ($1.34 billion) loan that SAP AG (SAPG.DE) is taking on to help pay for its $3.4 billion takeover of SuccessFactors SFSF.N, SAP co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott told Reuters.

"The 1 billion will probably be paid down within about a year. That's how we usually like to do it," McDermott said in an interview on Sunday, a day after announcing the takeover.

The deal, in which SAP is paying a premium of 52 percent over Friday's closing price of SuccessFactors shares, is a major push into cloud-computing services for the German business software company. [nL5E7N30E7]

McDermott also said the deal could help the company beat its 2015 revenues target of 20 billion euros by as much as 1 billion.

"We had cloud figured out in our 20 billion. We are now upping that 20 billion. It could easily go to 21 billion," he said. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt; Editing by Jan Paschal)