BRIEF-Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc's unit receives an order valued at $22.3 mln
March 13 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
WASHINGTON Feb 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $614 million to the U.S. government to settle claims it defrauded federal agencies by underwriting sub-standard mortgage loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
JPMorgan is admitting in the settlement that for more than a decade it approved thousands of loans that were not eligible for insurance by the Federal Housing Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs, the department said in a statement.
March 13 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Sigmatron International, Inc. Reports third quarter financial results for fiscal 2017
* Heat biologics meets efficacy endpoint in its phase 1b lung cancer trial to progress to phase 2