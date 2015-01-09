Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
NEW YORK Jan 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to settle class action litigation arising from Bear Stearns' sale in 2006 and 2007 of roughly $17.58 billion of mortgage securities that proved defective, a court filing showed.
Terms were not disclosed. The agreement in principle to settle was in a letter from lawyers for JPMorgan and the plaintiff investors, which was filed on Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.