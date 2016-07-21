Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
July 21 JPMorgan Chase and Co is expected to pay about $200 million to settle criminal and civil probes over its Asia hiring practices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan would likely admit that its hiring practices, including a China program in which it hired the children of powerful people, violated a U.S. law prohibiting giving something of value in exchange for business, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/29ZmP0D)
The settlement with federal prosecutors and regulators, expected later this year, could pave the way for similar outcomes in ongoing inquiries into other banks, the Journal said.
A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany fears that President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States as well as threats to impose import tariffs could reverse stock market gains, a senior official said on Monday.