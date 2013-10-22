NEW YORK Oct 22 As the U.S. government closes
in on a $13 billion settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co
over its mortgage practices, lawyers specializing in bank
mergers are looking for ways to protect their clients from big
losses in similar cases in the future.
A big chunk of the record settlement is attributed to bad
mortgage loans at Washington Mutual and Bear Stearns - two banks
that U.S. financial regulators encouraged JPMorgan to buy during
the 2008 financial crisis.
That has triggered discussions among bank merger lawyers
about how they can get indemnification clauses into future
bailout deals, and obtain greater protection from losses from
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which seizes and sells
troubled banks.
When the FDIC coordinates the sale of such banks, it often
agrees to limit the losses that the acquiring bank may face on
troubled assets. It did this, for example, in 2008 to help
Citigroup Inc buy parts of Wachovia Corp, which was
ultimately bought without government assistance by Wells Fargo &
Co.
One idea that lawyers are discussing is expanding the scope
of these loss-sharing agreements with the FDIC to cover
potential regulatory action.
"People are talking about what kind of increased insurance
against liabilities they can put in place," said Donald Lamson,
a partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP in Washington, D.C. "Banks
in general are going to be more leery of going into these kinds
of deals."
The reluctance of banks to buy failed institutions could
cause headaches for regulators in future crises. While only 22
banks have failed so far this year, that pales compared with the
140 that succumbed in 2009 and 157 in 2010, a failure rate that
stretched FDIC resources.
JPMorgan is expected to finalize its settlement with the
U.S. Department of Justice in the coming days. It originally
paid rock-bottom prices for Bear and Washington Mutual, forking
out only around $3.4 billion for both and becoming the largest
U.S. bank. But it has since incurred billions of dollars of
legal costs and writedowns linked to both companies.
JPMorgan now complains that it is being unfairly punished
for doing a good turn for the government and economy during the
crisis.
"It is like buying a home at foreclosure: you know you're
buying at a bargain basement price, but there may be risks,"
said Jeffrey Manns, an associate professor at George Washington
University Law School. "There is no such thing as a free lunch."
Lawyers said JPMorgan's experience is spurring them to try
to carve out broader protections for bank bailouts.
"The idea would be to make the language as broad as possible
to include regulatory issues and past acts of the predecessor
banks so clients are assured they are covered," said Lawrence
Kaplan of Paul Hastings LLP in Washington, D.C., and previously
a lawyer for the government's former Office of Thrift
Supervision.
He added that most banks will want to extend loss-sharing
arrangements with the FDIC beyond the usual five years.
Mann explained: "Lawyers are known for pessimism and being
negative, but they now have to be more so in assessing the risks
of potential acquisitions."
Mitchell Raab, a partner at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP in New
York, said acquiring banks could negotiate a potential reduction
in the purchase price if a takeover does not work out as
planned.
However, it is difficult for acquirers to fully defend
against possible regulatory action arising from the past
activity of the banks they buy. Lawyers said any protections
they structure will have limitations.
"The FDIC can't say it will forbid the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission from taking an action against your firm over
poor disclosures that were made," Lamson said.
He said the same holds true for any criminal conduct that
the Justice Department or state attorneys general may pursue.
The only way to fully protect clients may be to convince
them not to do deals in the first place, some lawyers said.
"If the decision is undertaken to do one of these deals, it
should be done in a very careful way," Lamson said. "But at the
end of the day being careful may not be enough."