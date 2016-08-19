Aug 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co on Friday
said it has settled litigation with the FDIC and Deutsche Bank
AG stemming from its purchase of Washington Mutual
Inc's banking operations during the financial crisis.
In a regulatory filing, JPMorgan said it will be paid $645
million in cash from the estate of Washington Mutual Bank, for
which the FDIC acts as receiver, and release its claims against
the estate.
JPMorgan also said Deutsche Bank, the trustee overseeing
billions of dollars of Washington Mutual residential
mortgage-backed securities, will have a claim against the
estate.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)