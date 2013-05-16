May 16 T. Rowe Price Group Chief Investment Officer Brian Rogers said in an emailed statement on Thursday that "I fully support the combined chairman and CEO role at J.P. Morgan under the superb leadership of Jamie Dimon."

A spokesman said Rogers was speaking only for the roughly 23 million shares of JPMorgan held in funds he manages. T. Rowe has about 81 million shares of JPMorgan overall. Shareholders of the New York bank will vote next week on a measure urging Dimon's dual leadership roles be separated.