* Bank invested clients' collateral with Sigma Finance SIV
* JPMorgan said to miss warning signs before Sigma failed
* Largest US bank says believes acted appropriately
By Jonathan Stempel
March 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to
pay $150 million to settle a lawsuit by pension funds and other
investors accusing the largest U.S. bank of imprudently
investing their cash in a risky debt vehicle that collapsed in
2008.
The settlement with investors including the American
Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) Retirement
Fund was disclosed in filings late Friday with the U.S. District
Court in Manhattan.
It related to the collapse of Sigma Finance Corp, a $27
billion investment fund created by London-based Gordian Knot
Ltd. Sigma failed in October 2008 at the height of the global
financial crisis.
According to the complaint and a regulatory filing, JPMorgan
invested cash collateral posted by participants in a securities
lending program in about $500 million of medium-term notes
issued by Sigma Finance Inc, a structured investment vehicle.
While Sigma once carried "triple-A" ratings, JPMorgan
"buried its head in the sand and refused to heed the warning
signs" as analysts began predicting by late 2007 that Sigma
would be unable to repay the notes, the complaint said.
Sigma's failure left about $1.9 billion as security for
roughly $6.2 billion of medium-term notes and other secured
debt, the complaint said.
JPMorgan spokeswoman Kristen Chambers said the New
York-based bank did not admit wrongdoing in settling. "We are
confident that we acted prudently and appropriately," she added.
The settlement requires court approval. A hearing to
consider preliminary approval has been set for June 4.
A securities lending program typically lets an investor lend
securities to a broker-dealer, in exchange for cash that a bank
invests on behalf of the investor.
SIVs typically used short-term borrowings to make
higher-yielding long-term investments. Many buckled as
short-term credit markets tightened or froze in 2007 and 2008.
AFTRA is a labor union representing more than 70,000
performers, journalists and other artists.
Other plaintiffs in the JPMorgan case are the Manhattan and
Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority Pension Fund in New
York City, and the Imperial County Employees' Retirement System
in El Centro, California.
Bank of New York Mellon Co and Wells Fargo & Co
are among other banks to be sued for investing client
money with Sigma. Moody's Investors Service and
McGraw-Hill Cos' Standard & Poor's have been sued over
their ratings for Sigma.
The case is Board of Trustees of the AFTRA Retirement Fund
et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 09-00686.
