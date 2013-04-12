Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
SINGAPORE, April 12 JPMorgan's head of investment banking Southeast Asia, Philip Lee, has resigned, a bank spokesman said.
The spokesman did not give a reason for the resignation, but banking sources told Reuters Lee may be joining a competitor.
Lee, who worked with the U.S. bank for almost 18 years, has been the face of the bank's investment banking unit in Singapore where he also held the title of senior country officer.
Under Lee, JPMorgan had a near stranglehold on capital market activities by Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand, including the $1.8 billion IPO of shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia that was one of the region's largest in 2009.
His departure comes after a recent move by JPMorgan to bring in Rob Priestley as its new chief executives ASEAN regions in March.
These appointments follow a global restructuring of JPMorgan that began last summer, which saw the firm combine its corporate and investment banking operations into a single unit.
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.