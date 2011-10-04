9 A.M. CLASSES IN CUSTOMER LOYALTY

Every morning at 9 a.m., Smith has some 500 managers on a conference call for 30 minutes to review calls from customers.

They receive basic information about a client or two, listen to the interactions and discuss how the process could have gone better.

Smith pushes his staff to recognize what he calls customer "moments of truth," experiences that define how cardholders think about Chase.

One is when someone loses a card and needs a replacement immediately. (Smith has a team to get new cards to remote locations.) Another is when suspicious charges appear on accounts and must be discussed.

One lesson Smith and his executives have taken from these calls is how much customers hate to be transferred.

"You hear the tone from the customer drop when that happens," Smith said. "As soon as you get to that first transfer, customer satisfaction begins to drop, even though the problem gets resolved."

His response: train representatives to solve more problems themselves. It's a logical answer, but not an easy task given that Chase has 12,000 people taking calls and answering mail.

Chase's standing with customers improved more than that of the industry last year, said Michael Beird, director of banking services for research firm J.D. Power.

But Smith needs a lot of those kinds of fixes to make more progress in customer service and loyalty for Chase, particularly with competitors trying to improve their game.

Chase ranks only about average in credit card customer satisfaction, behind top-ranked American Express and the slightly lower-ranked Discover Financial Services (DFS.N), according to J.D. Power.

Smith, said Nilson's Robertson, is trying to create something many people doubt can exist: good service from a big bank.

AGGRESSIVE MARKETING

Smith has been spending a lot of money on marketing and the bank's rewards program. Since 2008, the bank's annual spending on marketing has risen nearly 40 percent.

The unit's overhead, including marketing expenses, reached 41 percent of revenue at the end of the quarter in June, up from 31 percent in 2008.

He increased marketing spending at the end of 2009 when he rolled out his new products with mailings and broadcast advertising. The new products included the Sapphire Card, the INK card for small businesses and other card accounts with new rewards programs.

Chase has pushed the industry to send out more mail for new accounts and aggressively offer customers cash back for their rewards points. He has promoted additional perks, such as the transferring rewards to airline frequent-flyer accounts, point-for-point.

That has raised concerns among stock analysts about how far industry-wide spending and price-cutting might go.

"Chase has really kick-started the mailbox," said Andrew Davidson, senior vice president of research firm Mintel Comperemedia.

In the second quarter of this year, card companies sent nearly 1.3 billion new account offers to U.S. addresses, up from about 850 million a year earlier, said Davidson.

Citibank this year has followed Chase's lead and now the two banks are responsible for most of the mail, said Davidson.

Cardholder spending on new Chase accounts came in 53 percent higher in the last quarter of 2010 compared with a year before. Now Smith has to make sure he holds onto those gains to get the real payoff from all his spending.

Dimon says he is confident in the investments.

"In the recession, Gordon and I saw eye-to-eye," Dimon said. "We are going to run this company for the future ... and we had lost so much money, nobody is going to notice an extra couple of hundred million dollars."

HARD TO COPY

Every credit card company from Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) to Bank of America to Citigroup wants wealthy clients because they are a low credit risk and they spend a lot.

Companies try to woo them with lagniappes galore: rewards programs, sign-up bonuses and so on. The strategy is easy to conceive, but hard to execute profitably.

Bank of America invented what is now the Visa card in the late 1950's as a replacement for the credit that local drugstores and grocers offered their customers.

For most banks, lending through credit cards is in their DNA, but with weak demand, it's not the source of profits it used to be.

"People have been nipping at American Express's heels for a decade, off and on," said Brad Ball, an analyst at investment bank Evercore. "Some have been somewhat successful, but arguably American Express is a premium product with a premium customer and a premium brand, so they can have premium pricing."

Smith over time can make his business look more like American Express's, but without a network, he may never be able to fully duplicate it, analysts said.

He has considered purchasing or building one, but the only network that any company could realistically buy, namely Discover Financial Services, is not as globally available as Visa and Mastercard.

Clients care most about their cards being accepted in as many places as possible, Smith said. "We obviously think about these things a lot, but that would really be the challenge, and it would be a tough one." (Reporting by David Henry and Dan Wilchins in New York. Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Robert MacMillan)