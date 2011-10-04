9 A.M. CLASSES IN CUSTOMER LOYALTY
Every morning at 9 a.m., Smith has some 500 managers on a
conference call for 30 minutes to review calls from customers.
They receive basic information about a client or two,
listen to the interactions and discuss how the process could
have gone better.
Smith pushes his staff to recognize what he calls customer
"moments of truth," experiences that define how cardholders
think about Chase.
One is when someone loses a card and needs a replacement
immediately. (Smith has a team to get new cards to remote
locations.) Another is when suspicious charges appear on
accounts and must be discussed.
One lesson Smith and his executives have taken from these
calls is how much customers hate to be transferred.
"You hear the tone from the customer drop when that
happens," Smith said. "As soon as you get to that first
transfer, customer satisfaction begins to drop, even though the
problem gets resolved."
His response: train representatives to solve more problems
themselves. It's a logical answer, but not an easy task given
that Chase has 12,000 people taking calls and answering mail.
Chase's standing with customers improved more than that of
the industry last year, said Michael Beird, director of banking
services for research firm J.D. Power.
But Smith needs a lot of those kinds of fixes to make more
progress in customer service and loyalty for Chase,
particularly with competitors trying to improve their game.
Chase ranks only about average in credit card customer
satisfaction, behind top-ranked American Express and the
slightly lower-ranked Discover Financial Services (DFS.N),
according to J.D. Power.
Smith, said Nilson's Robertson, is trying to create
something many people doubt can exist: good service from a big
bank.
AGGRESSIVE MARKETING
Smith has been spending a lot of money on marketing and the
bank's rewards program. Since 2008, the bank's annual spending
on marketing has risen nearly 40 percent.
The unit's overhead, including marketing expenses, reached
41 percent of revenue at the end of the quarter in June, up
from 31 percent in 2008.
He increased marketing spending at the end of 2009 when he
rolled out his new products with mailings and broadcast
advertising. The new products included the Sapphire Card, the
INK card for small businesses and other card accounts with new
rewards programs.
Chase has pushed the industry to send out more mail for new
accounts and aggressively offer customers cash back for their
rewards points. He has promoted additional perks, such as the
transferring rewards to airline frequent-flyer accounts,
point-for-point.
That has raised concerns among stock analysts about how far
industry-wide spending and price-cutting might go.
"Chase has really kick-started the mailbox," said Andrew
Davidson, senior vice president of research firm Mintel
Comperemedia.
In the second quarter of this year, card companies sent
nearly 1.3 billion new account offers to U.S. addresses, up
from about 850 million a year earlier, said Davidson.
Citibank this year has followed Chase's lead and now the
two banks are responsible for most of the mail, said
Davidson.
Cardholder spending on new Chase accounts came in 53
percent higher in the last quarter of 2010 compared with a year
before. Now Smith has to make sure he holds onto those gains to
get the real payoff from all his spending.
Dimon says he is confident in the investments.
"In the recession, Gordon and I saw eye-to-eye," Dimon
said. "We are going to run this company for the future ... and
we had lost so much money, nobody is going to notice an extra
couple of hundred million dollars."
HARD TO COPY
Every credit card company from Capital One Financial Corp
(COF.N) to Bank of America to Citigroup wants wealthy clients
because they are a low credit risk and they spend a lot.
Companies try to woo them with lagniappes galore: rewards
programs, sign-up bonuses and so on. The strategy is easy to
conceive, but hard to execute profitably.
Bank of America invented what is now the Visa card in the
late 1950's as a replacement for the credit that local
drugstores and grocers offered their customers.
For most banks, lending through credit cards is in their
DNA, but with weak demand, it's not the source of profits it
used to be.
"People have been nipping at American Express's heels for a
decade, off and on," said Brad Ball, an analyst at investment
bank Evercore. "Some have been somewhat successful, but
arguably American Express is a premium product with a premium
customer and a premium brand, so they can have premium
pricing."
Smith over time can make his business look more like
American Express's, but without a network, he may never be able
to fully duplicate it, analysts said.
He has considered purchasing or building one, but the only
network that any company could realistically buy, namely
Discover Financial Services, is not as globally available as
Visa and Mastercard.
Clients care most about their cards being accepted in as
many places as possible, Smith said. "We obviously think about
these things a lot, but that would really be the challenge, and
it would be a tough one."
(Reporting by David Henry and Dan Wilchins in New York. Editing
by Paritosh Bansal and Robert MacMillan)