NEW YORK, Sept 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co will stop making new student loans, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, after the biggest U.S. bank concluded that competition from federal government programs limits its ability to grow the business.

The company will stop accepting new applications for private student loans on Oct. 12, at the end of the peak borrowing season for this school year, according to a memo from the company to colleges.

"We just don't see this as a market that we can significantly grow," said Thasunda Duckett, chief executive for auto and student loans at Chase, in an interview. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)