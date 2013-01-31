TAIPEI Jan 31 JPMorgan Chase & Co' fund
unit is expecting to raise up to $150 million in Taiwan to
invest in A shares in mainland China, an executive of its Taiwan
fund arm said on Thursday, marking the first such fund as
cross-strait ties accelerate.
The move comes as China said this week that it will allot
investment quotas of up to 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) for
Taiwanese seeking to put money into its financial markets under
the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII)
programme.
"We have got the QFII quota from China regulators," said
Jason Pu, an executive director of JPMorgan Asset Management in
Taiwan. The fund is slated for launch in April, subject to
Taiwan regulatory approval, he added.