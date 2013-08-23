Aug 23 JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest
bank in the United States, will not take on more correspondent
relationships with foreign banks in a move to comply with orders
from regulators to tighten risk controls, including safeguards
against money laundering.
The decision was announced in an Aug. 15 memo to employees
in the company's Treasury Services unit, according to a person
who has seen the memo who asked not to be named as the
information is not public.
The decision and existence of the memo were reported by the
Wall Street Journal on its web site on Friday.
Correspondent banking has historically been one of
JPMorgan's core franchises and the bank has long boasted that it
is the bankers' bank, the memo noted. The bank has thousands of
correspondent banks with which it moves money from one account
to another.
While the bank said it will not take on new business "until
further notice," the memo added that JPMorgan is "not exiting
the correspondent banking business" and will continue to provide
current services to existing clients.
In a statement issued in response to the report, the bank
said, it is "important for us to pause and assess our business,
particularly in select markets, to ensure we are well-positioned
to meet our responsibilities for the long-term."
In January, JPMorgan agreed to consent to orders from U.S.
bank regulators that it improve its risk controls, including its
systems for abiding with anti-money laundering requirements.
The actions followed stepped up examinations of the bank by
regulators following JPMorgan's $6.2 billion derivatives loss on
its so-called "London Whale" trades.
In April, CEO Jamie Dimon said the company was postponing
some investments in growing its business and changing staff
Passigments in time in order to make improving its control
systems its top priority.