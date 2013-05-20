May 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co, under
pressure from the New York Attorney General's office, has agreed
to give investors information about upcoming ballot votes, after
the company that collects votes on the measures stopped giving
out polling information last week.
The bank's annual meeting is on Tuesday, and by far the most
controversial matter up for vote is whether bank head Jamie
Dimon should retain his chief executive role but be stripped of
his chairman title. Investors that sponsored the measure,
including a government workers' union pension fund, said the
bank's CEO has too much sway over the board, and needs more
oversight. Dimon has hinted that if he is no longer chairman, he
may leave the bank.
Last week, the company that collects votes from investors,
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, stopped telling the
shareholders how votes had been cast so far for this and other
measures. Investors use this information to determine how to
tailor their campaigns. JPMorgan was not immediately available
for comment.
Receiving the information at this late state is of limited
use, said Dieter Waizenegger, executive director of the CtW
Investment Group, which advises pensions that were voting
against the bank in a separate measure regarding the reelection
of directors.
"We were cut off from the tallies during the crucial week
leading up to the meeting," Waizenegger said.
It is unclear precisely why Broadridge stopped giving
information to investors. The company told Reuters on Friday
that the decision was not its own, and instead came from the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trade
group whose members include JPMorgan.
On Saturday, SIFMA said that when it spoke to the company,
Broadridge had already made up its mind to suspend passing along
information. On Sunday, Broadridge said that the decision to
stop passing along information was its own, and was based on its
agreement with SIFMA that a broader review of the matter is
warranted. On Monday, Broadridge said in a statement that it
follows Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, and
there are no rules requiring that voting information be provided
to proponents of proxy measures.
Broadridge added, "given concerns raised by multiple broker
clients regarding the release of this voting, we have stopped
releasing voting information to proponents ..."
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office tried
to learn on Thursday and Friday how a decision was made,
according to a source familiar with the matter. Late Friday,
Schneiderman's office sent a letter to JPMorgan's general
counsel, Stephen Cutler, raising concerns about what had
happened, the source said.
Staff from the Attorney General's office held two conference
calls with JPMorgan on Saturday, and the bank agreed to tell
Broadridge to provide interim results to the sponsors, the
source said.
Broadridge then balked at providing the information, because
it was not sure it had the legal authority to, the source said.
But JPMorgan agreed to give the information directly to the
sponsors as long as they signed a confidentiality agreement, the
source added.
(Reporting by Dan Wilchins; Editing by Bernard Orr)