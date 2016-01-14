By David Henry
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co
will not expand its retail branch network into Washington, D.C.
this year as Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon had hoped, a
company spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.
The company concluded that venturing into a new market this
year to compete for deposits and loans was not as promising as
spending on other goals, said Trish Wexler.
Dimon wants to build a beachhead of storefronts in a new
territory because the government will not allow JPMorgan to
expand by buying another retail bank. Banks are generally
prohibited from acquiring a bank that would leave them with more
than 10 percent of deposits in the United States.
JPMorgan already has 11.2 percent of U.S. deposits, the
third-biggest share, according to data compiled by SNL
Financial. Bank of America Corp has the most with 12.3
percent and Wells Fargo & Co has 11.5 percent.
Dimon said in April in his annual letter to shareholders
that JPM can grow, despite the government restrictions, by
opening offices in cities where it has never been. "We hope to
begin doing this in 2016," Dimon wrote.
In July, Dimon told analysts in a conference call that the
bank was considering "attacking a new city for the first time,
like in a major way, because we want to see how that works out."
But it is a complicated undertaking and bank executives are
trying to pace their investments in the business.
Moving into Washington with enough scale to be convenient
for customers and efficient for the bank would require about 20
storefronts to start, said an executive who was not authorized
to discuss the matter publicly.
JPMorgan would likely have to find lots where it could erect
new buildings and it would have to recruit and train staff, all
in relatively short order. The cost could run roughly $50
million, the executive said. Providing top customer service
would be critical because so many bank regulators and lawmakers
live in the city.
The bank has not asked regulators for permission to open in
any new city, the executive said.
Instead, the bank will first spend to fill gaps in
JPMorgan's storefront coverage in its existing markets in
California, Florida and Texas, as well as develop more mobile
and online banking tools and remodel existing branches with
better teller machines and spaces for selling loans and
investment products.
