June 1 JPMorgan executed 'wash trades'
on 10 separate occasions in U.S. crude oil and gasoline futures
in the first half of last year in an effort to manage position
limits, CME Group said in a disciplinary notice on
Friday.
CME, which operates the New York Mercantile Exchange, ordered
JPMorgan to pay a fine of $30,000.
"On 10 separate occasions between January 1, 2011, and June
30, 2011, in an effort to manage position limits, traders
employed by JPM executed block trades between separate legal
entities with the same beneficial owner in WTI or Gasoline
during the last three days prior to expiration of the particular
contract," the notice said, referring to West Texas Intermediate
(WTI), the main U.S. crude oil future.
"The (NYMEX Business Conduct Committee) Panel also found
that in each of these 10 instances, the trader was the sole
decision maker for both the buy and sell side of the trade."
As part of the settlement, JPMorgan "neither admitted nor
denied the rule violations," the notice said.
