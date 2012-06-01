* JPMorgan fined $30,000 for 2011 oil wash trades
* Nigerian-born trader Ebele Emelumadu fined $10,000
* JPMorgan says trader's "intentions were blameless"
* Bank's trading under scrutiny after 'London Whale' losses
(Adds JPMorgan comment)
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, June 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co
executed wash trades on 10 separate occasions in U.S. crude oil
and gasoline futures in the first half of 2011, the operator of
the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) said in a disciplinary
notice on Friday.
Banned under exchange rules, wash trades involve having the
same dealer on opposite sides of one trade, simultaneously
buying and selling the same commodity.
CME Group, which operates NYMEX, ordered JPMorgan
to pay a fine of $30,000. One of the JPMorgan traders, Ebele
Emelumadu, was fined a further $10,000.
The $30,000 fine, equivalent to just over one millionth of
JPMorgan's total employee compensation last year of $29 billion,
comes as the bank's trading practices are already under the
spotlight after the now-infamous 'London Whale' racked up huge
losses for the firm.
Excessive speculation and energy price manipulation are also
hot political topics during this U.S. election year. The U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is bringing in
tighter position limits to try and curb the impact of individual
firms on oil and other commodity prices.
"On 10 separate occasions between January 1, 2011, and June
30, 2011, in an effort to manage position limits, traders
employed by JPM executed block trades between separate legal
entities with the same beneficial owner in WTI or Gasoline," the
notice said, referring to West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the
main U.S. crude oil futures contract.
"The (NYMEX Business Conduct Committee) Panel also found
that in each of these 10 instances, the trader was the sole
decision maker for both the buy and sell side of the trade."
In the first six months of 2011, U.S. crude oil prices
rallied from around $91 a barrel to a post-2008 peak of
$114.83 a barrel, before falling back to around $95 a barrel.
On Friday, U.S. crude oil was trading around $83 a barrel.
As part of the settlement, JPMorgan "neither admitted nor
denied the rule violations," the notice said. A JPMorgan
spokeswoman declined further comment on the settlement.
In a further settlement, Emelumadu, one of the JPMorgan
traders, also neither admitted or denied she had violated any
rules. The disciplinary notice said the NYMEX Business Conduct
Committee had found Emelumadu had executed wash trades in U.S.
crude oil futures on eight separate occasions in the first six
months of 2011.
NERDS NO. 1
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Nigerian-born
Emelumadu for comment on the disciplinary notice, but a JPMorgan
spokeswoman said she was still employed by the firm.
"We're confident that Ebele's (Emelumadu) intentions were
blameless," the JPMorgan spokeswoman said. "She is a valued
member of our team."
Emelumadu is an electrical engineering graduate of New
York's prestigious Cooper Union school, according to a December
2006 article on www.crainsnewyork.com called "Nerds No. 1".
In the article, detailing how engineering graduates were
highly sought after by banks, Emelumadu says she was set to join
JPMorgan's energy and currency trading team as a broker in June
2007, shortly after her graduation.
An update on her Facebook page in March changed her location
to London, though it was not clear if she is currently based in
London for JPMorgan.
Cooper Union is one of the most selective schools in the
United States and the Albert Nerken School of Engineering is the
largest of Cooper Union's schools.
(Reporting by David Sheppard. Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Tim
Dobbyn and Bernadette Baum)