SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has cut 30 jobs, or 5 percent of its headcount, at its Asia wealth management business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the U.S. bank sharpens its focus on tapping wealthier clients.

The job cuts would affect the bank's Singapore and Hong Kong offices, the source said, declining to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the subject.

JPMorgan said in a statement that Edwin Lim, market manager for North Asia high-networth clients, had left the firm. A spokeswoman declined to comment further on job cuts. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)