NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
has sent some wealth management customers letters this month
notifying them that they could be moved to the firm's
self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department
retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.
While implementation of the U.S. Labor Department's
fiduciary rule may ultimately be delayed, the letters went out
as part of a plan the bank announced in November to end
retirement accounts that pay financial advisers commissions.
Clients of Chase Wealth Management, Private Bank and J.P.
Morgan Securities who had individual retirement accounts were
given the option to either choose to pay a financial adviser a
flat fee based on how much money they have invested, or an
online platform to manage their retirement account themselves.
The move only affected a small portion of J.P. Morgan's
clients because only 5 percent of the $1.1 trillion in client
assets managed at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management & Investment
Solutions are in retirement accounts. However, some clients had
not yet responded with an answer as to which option they wanted.
Clients who had not chosen one received the letters in early
March notifying them that by April 7 they may be moved to the
self-directed platform unless they respond with another
preference. The letter also included a condition that if the
Labor Department rule is delayed the bank, may not move all of
these accounts.
"We wanted to make sure we gave clients ample opportunity to
decide which option they preferred," said JPMorgan Chase
spokesman Darin Oduyoye, adding that the bank has invested in
building out its online self-directed services.
Last September, the bank announced it had bought a stake in
InvestCloud, a software company that it will use to customize
its website and mobile apps for its wide-ranging client base.
The fiduciary rule aims to put the interests of retirement
investors first by eliminating potential conflicts of interest
for advisers, such as investments that pay different levels of
commissions.
As a result, JPMorgan, Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch and Commonwealth Financial Network, among others, have
chosen to gradually phase out retirement accounts that pay
commissions.
