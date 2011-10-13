* JPMorgan's asset management division outlook muted
By Joseph A. Giannone
Oct 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said
third-quarter earnings in its asset and wealth management
division were hurt by turbulent markets and customer
withdrawals.
The bank also offered a muted outlook for these businesses
in the coming year.
JPMorgan, the first major U.S. bank to report third-quarter
results, said its asset management and private wealth
businesses together generated $389.5 million in profit on $2.3
billion in revenue. Earnings fell 8 percent from a year
earlier, reflecting litigation expenses and a bigger payroll.
"Asset Management (results will be) obviously dependent on
market levels, but we continue to build the business and even
(during) this quarter we had net inflows," JPMorgan Chief
Executive Jamie Dimon said in a conference call.
U.S. stocks were hammered in the quarter by Europe's
spreading debt crisis, a downgrade of the United States' credit
rating and a sluggish economy.
The July-September period was the worst quarter for stocks
since 2008. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell by more
than 14 percent. U.S. equity declines wiped out $2.2 trillion
of market value for the Wilshire 5000 index .W5000.
Among JPMorgan's institutional, mutual fund and private
client money managers, revenue fell 9 percent while profit
slumped 12 percent on higher expenses. Hiring efforts in asset
management added 291 more client advisers, retirement planners
and stock brokers in the past year, even as turbulent markets
prompted global banks to slash traders and investment bankers.
A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on the litigation
costs or investment gain cited in the earnings announcement.
JPMorgan shares were down 6.7 percent to $30.98 in
afternoon trading Thursday.
Assets under management across the division were little
changed from a year earlier, slipping $3 billion to $1.25
trillion. The drop reflected withdrawals from money-market
funds and stocks, offset by new money for fixed-income and
alternative investments, such as hedge funds.
Total assets fell by 7 percent from the end of June, driven
by a 17 percent drop in stock assets plus smaller withdrawals
from alternatives and cash-equivalents.
Against that backdrop, JPMorgan expects fourth-quarter
revenue across asset management to fall from an already weak
third quarter, as shrinking asset values lead to lower
management fees. Performance will not rebound next year unless
markets recover, the bank said.
"This is a business that we would expect to see continued
pressure on revenue in the fourth quarter if the current market
conditions persist," Chief Financial Officer Douglas Braunstein
said. "Long-term (investment) flows here also slowed materially
this quarter."
Results were better at JPMorgan's three private banking
businesses -- a private bank for the ultra rich, private wealth
management for the rich, and the JPMorgan Securities brokerage.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.3 billion and climbed 1 percent
from the second quarter, reflecting hiring and other expansion
efforts.
In private banking, client assets under management fell by
5 percent to $276 billion. Assets were little changed from a
year earlier. JPMorgan is the world's 10th-largest wealth
manager, according to private banking consultancy Scorpio
Partnership.
Assets under supervision, which include those controlled by
brokerage clients, under custody and deposits, increased by 6
percent from a year ago to $738 billion but were down 5 percent
from the second quarter.
The brokerage, formerly known as Bear Stearns Private
Client Services, added nine brokers and ended the quarter with
446 -- less than 3 percent of the salesforce employed by Bank
of America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch.
