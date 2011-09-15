* Wells Fargo says JPMorgan's EMC unit breached warranties
* EMC said to ignore demands for buybacks
* JPMorgan spokesman declines to comment
Sept 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was sued by
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which seeks to force it to buy back
more than 800 soured mortgage loans that it oversees as
trustee.
In a complaint made public on Wednesday in the Delaware
Chancery Court, Wells Fargo accused JPMorgan's EMC Mortgage LLC
unit of refusing its demands that EMC buy back the loans, which
were contained in Bear Stearns Mortgage Funding Trust
2007-AR2.
JPMorgan bought Bear Stearns and its EMC unit in 2008.
In the complaint, Wells Fargo said EMC and its affiliates
routinely approved mortgage loans despite "clear defects" in
loan applications, including faulty appraisals and inflated
borrower incomes.
It also said a forensic review showed that EMC breached
representations and warranties on 89 percent of a sample of 948
of mortgage loans.
"The loans have been plagued by an alarming rate of
defaults and foreclosures," Wells Fargo said.
JPMorgan spokesman Patrick Linehan declined to comment.
Trustees such as Wells Fargo act on behalf of investors in
securities backed by underlying loans.
Some such as Wells Fargo and US Bancorp (USB.N), which sued
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) last month, have taken legal
action against other banks when they believe misrepresentations
have been made regarding the securities.
JPMorgan is the nation's second-largest bank by assets,
while Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest. Wells Fargo is also
the largest U.S. mortgage lender.
The case is Bear Stearns Mortgage Funding Trust 2007-AR2 by
Wells Fargo Bank NA as Trustee v. EMC Mortgage LLC, Delaware
Chancery Court, No. CA6861.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)