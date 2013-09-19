WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. regulators on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to refund about $309 million to credit-card customers who were billed for identity-theft protection services that they did not receive.

JPMorgan, which was fined $920 million by regulators earlier on Thursday over separate trading issues, also must pay a $20 million penalty to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and $60 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.