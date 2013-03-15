WASHINGTON, March 15 A former top JPMorgan Chase
official blamed traders and managers who reported to her
for bets that led to $6 billion in losses for the bank, telling
lawmakers on Friday that her team changed projected losses and
hid important information from her.
Ina Drew, the former chief investment officer, said she does
not believe she bears personal responsibility for the disastrous
trading scheme that has been a black mark against the Wall
Street bank.
"Some members of the London team failed to value positions
properly and in good faith, minimized reported and projected
losses, and hid from me important information regarding the true
risks of the book," said Drew, who spoke softly but firmly about
her role in the debacle.
Drew's comments kicked off a hearing into the losing
derivatives bets that came to be known as the "London Whale"
trades.
The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released
on Thursday a report that alleged the bank ignored risks, misled
investors, fought with regulators and tried to work around rules
as it dealt with mushrooming losses in that portfolio.
The report blamed Drew and other senior managers for doing
little to rein in the risky trading.
In her testimony, Drew defended her oversight as "reasonable
and diligent" and said she believed she didn't hold personal
responsibility for the losses.
"Clearly mistakes were made," she said.
Drew spent more than 30 years at the bank, and left it in
May, after the bad bets became public.
The largest U.S. bank has long been seen as the safest and
best-managed in the country, but the report could taint its
reputation as well as that of its Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
The report also gives ammunition to advocates calling for
stricter financial reforms, including to regulators crafting the
Volcker rule, which proposes to put limits on banks betting with
their own funds.
In opening remarks, Senator Carl Levin, the Democrat from
Michigan who heads the subcommittee, said: "If derivatives books
can be cooked as blatantly as they are in this case without
breaking the rules, then the rules need to be revamped."