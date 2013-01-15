BRIEF-Aequus says upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 mln
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
NEW YORK Jan 15 Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co voted on Tuesday to publicly release an internal report on how the company lost $6.2 billion on "London Whale" derivatives trades last year, The New York Times said on its website.
Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, who is also chairman of the board, argued that the report should be made public, the Times said, citing "several" people familiar with the matter.
The report, which includes descriptions of mistakes by bank executives, is more than 50 pages long, according to the report.
JPMorgan is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Wednesday and hold a conference call with analysts.
A spokesman for JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment.
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.