BRIEF-Taaleri aims to launch wind power projects valued in the US and Canada
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
Sept 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co is near a final settlement of probes into its London Whale derivatives loss and expects to pay about $700 million, according to source familiar with the matter.
Completion of the deal depends on coordinating agreements with multiple government agencies, the source said.
The source spoke after Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal reported that JPMorgan has agreed with regulators on how much it will pay.
The bank lost $6.2 billion last year on the trades made from its offices in London.
* Aims to launch wind power projects valued at approximately $600 million in the USA and Canada. Source text for Eikon:
* Extends makemytrip merchant partnership to facilitate hotel bookings in addition to international flight bookings Source text - (PayPal, one of the world's leading payments platforms today announced an extension of its merchant partnership with MakeMyTrip, leading Indian online travel booking company, to facilitate hotel and holidays booking in addition to airline tickets.) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.