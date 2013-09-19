Sept 18 U.S. and UK regulators are expected to
announce a civil settlement as soon as Thursday of their
investigations into JPMorgan Chase & Co's "London Whale"
derivatives loss, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The settlement, which is expected to be for at least $700
million, would resolve several civil probes into the
multibillion-dollar trading losses at the largest U.S. bank last
year. Regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and UK's Financial Conduct Authority, are expected to
be part of the settlement.
The New York Times reported that the fines would top $900
million.
The FCA declined to comment, while the SEC could not be
reached immediately for comment after-hours on Wednesday.
However, U.S. prosecutors are still investigating JPMorgan
for potential criminal wrongdoing.
A settlement would mark a key step in JPMorgan's efforts to
resolve its regulatory and legal troubles. The bank is facing
separate probes by various government agencies into areas that
include possible bribery in hiring practices in China and
potentially fraudulent sales of mortgage securities.
Following the "Whale" scandal, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
faced a bruising battle with some shareholders to retain his
chairman title and has since been under pressure to improve the
bank's relationship with regulators.
Two former bank employees - Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien
Grout - have already been charged with trying to hide some of
those losses by deliberately giving inaccurate values to the
sophisticated securities involved in the trades.
Bruno Iksil, the trader whose large bets earned him the
nickname "London Whale," has signed a cooperation agreement with
prosecutors and has not been charged with any wrongdoing.