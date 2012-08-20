* J&J Chairman Weldon, real estate developer Jackson also on
inquiry panel
* JPMorgan shares down 0.3 percent
Aug 20 JPMorgan Chase & Co has picked
Lee Raymond, ex-chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp
, to head an inquiry by company directors into losses in
a credit derivative portfolio run by its London-based Chief
Investment Office, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The company's board also appointed fellow directors William
Weldon, chairman of Johnson & Johnson, and real estate
developer Laban Jackson to the inquiry panel.
Raymond, 73, was CEO and chairman of Exxon from 1993 to 2005
and already holds the position of "presiding director" of the
JPMorgan board.
The board assignments were made in May shortly after the
losses were revealed, but were reported on Monday by the Wall
Street Journal.
A JPMorgan representative declined to comment.
The directors' probe is in addition to one by company
management and is taking place while federal prosecutors and the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the
matter.
Company executives said in July that their investigation had
found evidence indicating that traders had mismarked the value
of the derivatives to hide losses. That finding could provide an
out for company management from possible claims that they did
not properly disclose the situation to investors, such as when
CEO Jamie Dimon in April called press reports of possible losses
a "tempest in a teapot."
The board panel, which will double-check the findings of
management and interview company employees when necessary, is
not expected to complete its review until late fall or early
winter, the sources told the Journal.
JPMorgan said on Aug. 9 that it hoped to restart its stock
buyback program in the first quarter, roughly three months later
than the goal Dimon announced in July. Before the bank can
resume repurchases, regulators must approve them, and the board
must complete its review of the trading debacle.
JPMorgan, whose $2.29 trillion of assets make it the biggest
U.S.-based bank, has been fighting to reclaim its reputation
after the Chief Investment Office built up a massive credit
derivatives portfolio that had trading losses of nearly $6
billion.
The losses from the bets, known as the "London Whale" trades
after the nickname of one of the CIO's traders, were a huge blow
for Dimon, who was long praised for his risk-management skills.
Shares of JPMorgan were down 0.3 percent at $36.88 in
trading before the market opened.