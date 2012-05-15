Toyota, Suzuki near technology partnership agreement - Nikkei
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
HONG KONG May 15 J.P. Morgan has hired Jing Zhao from Citigroup Inc to head its emerging Asia financial institutions group (FIG) banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Zhao, who was Citigroup's co-head of FIG for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, will join J.P. Morgan in the summer, the memo said.
J.P. Morgan spokeswoman confirmed the content of the memo and said that Olivier de Grivel, previous head of FIG for Asia Pacific, retired from the firm earlier this year.
Zhao will be based in Hong Kong and report to Therese Esperdy and Todd Marin, J.P. Morgan's co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, the memo added. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Ron Popeski)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The chief executive of Phillips 66 said on Friday he expects the Dakota Access Pipeline to start operations in the second quarter, even though the project - which has sparked protests by Native Americans and environmentalists - is still in the midst of legal battles and a U.S. regulatory review.
Feb 3 U.S. energy regulators late on Thursday approved construction of Energy Transfer Partners LP's Rover natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario, according to a filing made available on Friday.