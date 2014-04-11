PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) -
* JPMorgan Chase & Co CFO Marianne Lake calls results 'solid' in light of conditions
* JPMorgan executives speaking to journalists
* JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says still believes fixed-income revenue will rebound cyclically
* JPMorgan CFO Lake: first days of second quarter show no pickup in fixed-income volume
* JPMorgan's Dimon says fixed-income trading decline is cyclical, but hard to predict near-term trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.