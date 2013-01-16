Jan 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co : * CEO Dimon: whale trade 'very close to being a non-issue from a trading

standpoint' * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: company still faces regulator investigations over whale

trade * JPMorgan CEO Dimon: 1st quarter 'probably okay' for mortgage business * JPMorgan CEO Dimon says he 'respects' board decision on his pay * JPMorgan CEO Dimon says 4q results include 'modest' additional loss on whale

trade; declines to say how much * JPMorgan CEO Dimon concludes conference call with reporters